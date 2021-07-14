Suvendu Adhikari moves SC for transfer of Mamata Banerjee’s election plea outside Bengal

Premium The BJP leader seeks transfer of Banerjee’s plea, pending in the Calcutta High Court, outside the state, lawyer Kabir Bose said.

PTI

Adhikari, a former close aide of the chief minister, who joined BJP, is presently holding the post of the leader of opposition in the state assembly after defeating Banerjee in a closely-contested polls by the margin of 1,956 votes.