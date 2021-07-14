Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Suvendu Adhikari moves SC for transfer of Mamata Banerjee’s election plea outside Bengal

The BJP leader seeks transfer of Banerjee’s plea, pending in the Calcutta High Court, outside the state, lawyer Kabir Bose said.
1 min read . 08:53 PM IST PTI

Adhikari, a former close aide of the chief minister, who joined BJP, is presently holding the post of the leader of opposition in the state assembly after defeating Banerjee in a closely-contested polls by the margin of 1,956 votes.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s election petition challenging his win in assembly polls from Nandigram constituency outside West Bengal.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's election petition challenging his win in assembly polls from Nandigram constituency outside West Bengal.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

