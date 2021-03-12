BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is visiting a few temples in Nandigram today before heading to Haldia to file his nomination for contesting West Bengal Assembly elections from the Nandigram constituency.

First, the BJP candidate will offer prayers at Singhavahini Temple, Nandigram, then at Jankinath Temple. Suvendu Adhikari will then lead a roadshow in Haldia before heading to file his nomination papers.

Adhikari participates in a 'havan' in Nandigram.

West Bengal: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari participates in a 'havan' in Nandigram. He will file his nomination as the party's candidate from the constituency today.#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/a0rs4yqcCS — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

He will be accompanied by top BJP leaders including Smriti Irani and Babul Supriyo.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also accompany BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari when he files his nomination as the party's candidate from Nandigram, today.

Adhikari is fighting a high-stakes election against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram -- the battle for which is being watched closely.

Banerjee, who is the TMC candidate from the seat, visited one temple after another over the last two days during her election campaign in the area, which had to be cut short after she was injured in an alleged attack in Nandigram.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

The election in Nandigram is slated to be held on 1 April.

The state will witness eight-phased Assembly polls starting 27 March with the final round of voting taking place on 29 April. The counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on 30 May this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.

