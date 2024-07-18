Suvendu Adhikari’s rethink ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ suggestion draws flak, taken ‘out of context,’ says BJP leader

  • BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s comments come a day after he claimed that t ‘more than 50 lakh Hindus’ were not allowed to vote in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and that over two lakh could not do so in the Assembly bypolls on July 10.

Livemint
Updated18 Jul 2024, 08:42 AM IST
West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari stirred a controversy on Wednesday over Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas slogan.
West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari stirred a controversy on Wednesday over Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas slogan.(ANI)

Suvendu Adhikari, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in West Bengal, has sparked a row after he suggested that the saffron party should rethink its ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ slogan if it wants to reclaim its political fortunes in Trinamool Congress-ruled state. Adhikari, who has been facing the brunt of the heat after party’s successive losses in the state, also suggested shutting state Minority Morcha to improve the electoral performance in future.

Adhikari’s comments come after successive poll drubbings faced by the BJP in West Bengal. The TMC outperformed the BJP by bagging 29 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in general elections 2024. The BJP could won 12 seats, down from 18 it won in 2019. Adding to saffron party’s woes, the TMC won all four assembly seats that went to bypolls in the state earlier this month.

“We will save the Hindus and save the Constitution. I have spoken about nationalist Muslims and you all said ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. But I shall say it no more. Rather we shall now say, ‘We are with those who are with us’. Let’s put an end to ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’,” Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly, was quoted as saying by the Indian Express. He was speaking at the two-day BJP state executive committee meeting, the first after the Lok Sabha poll results.

“We should also shut Minority Morchas,” the BJP leader said adding that he was the Leader of the Opposition and had little role in the party organisation in the state.

Sabka saath, sabka vikas’ is a slogan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising on ‘development for all’ irrespective of caste or religion.

The BJP leaders from the state tried to do some damage control and said that Adhikari’s comments were his personal opinion. 

“In the working committee meeting, party leaders are free to give their recommendations. It is up to the state party leadership to decide any additions, corrections or deletions. Suvendu Adhikari spoke his mind as a delegate,” Sukanta Majumdar, West Bengal BJP president, told reporters adding that there was no question of dissolving BJP Minority Morcha, a wing that is part of the BJP’s organisational structure across the country.

Later, Adhikari said his statement was being taken out of context. He said his statement was ‘political’ and had nothing to do with PM Modi's 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' slogan.

Adhikari’s comments come a day after he claimed that t ‘more than 50 lakh Hindus’ were not allowed to vote in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and that over two lakh could not do so in the Assembly bypolls on July 10.

 TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, said the comment was s against democracy.  “Here there is a Hindu majority, and then there are minorities, Muslims, and Christians, and all democratic parties have a minority cell. If it (BJP) had been a democratic party, it would have said that our party is for everyone...But they are saying that minority morcha should not be there,” Ghosh said. 

 

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 08:42 AM IST
HomePoliticsNewsSuvendu Adhikari’s rethink ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ suggestion draws flak, taken ‘out of context,’ says BJP leader

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

314.80
09:41 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-11.55 (-3.54%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

144.65
09:41 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-10.8 (-6.95%)

Tata Steel

165.05
09:41 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-2 (-1.2%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

328.60
09:41 AM | 18 JUL 2024
6.2 (1.92%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Torrent Power

1,653.05
09:37 AM | 18 JUL 2024
108.25 (7.01%)

India Cements

337.55
09:37 AM | 18 JUL 2024
14.5 (4.49%)

IDBI Bank

90.70
09:37 AM | 18 JUL 2024
2.78 (3.16%)

LTI Mindtree

5,734.00
09:37 AM | 18 JUL 2024
172.35 (3.1%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue