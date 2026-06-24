‘Suvendu no angel but...’: Mahua Moitra's surprise shift on Bengal CM? TMC leader slams 'cherry picking' over X video

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra pushed back against a 'cherry-picked' viral clip from her recent interview, wherein she spoke about her relationship with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who had switched from the TMC to the ruling BJP in 2020.

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While share the clip on X, a user took a dig at Moitra and said, "Mamata loses another one. Till yesterday she was breathing fire on Suvendu. Now the tone has changed. Suvendu is an angel. She's become a consummate politician. Or else this is a cherry picked clip from a larger context. I still applaud RaGa & INC team to have detected the signs early on."

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In response to the post, Moitra said that Suvendu Adhikari is no angel, but he had guts unlike the "traitors". By "traitors," she meant the TMC rebels who revolted against former chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal Assembly and the Lok Sabha soon after the BJP won the state elections.

Mahua Moitra said, "Yes it is cherry picked pls listen to the full interview. Suvendu is no angel but he had the guts to leave & fight on their ticket unlike these traitors. And i had a good relationship with him while he was in our party but have never spoken to him since he left . Why make these comments without listening to the full interview?"

The internal crisis in the TMC intensified after a section of MPs and MLAs moved against the party leadership. The rebel faction claimed support from a large number of legislators, while the Mamata camp has maintained that the dissidents have no organisational legitimacy.

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In the Lok Sabha, 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs have sought recognition as a separate group following their merger with the lesser-known NCPI. In the Rajya Sabha, three TMC MPs have already resigned.

On June 10, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker, urging him not to accord any recognition, status or facility to any group claiming to be a separate faction of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

According to reports, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will take decisions on the defections in the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) before the monsoon session of Parliament, which is expected to start in the third week of July, amidst demands of the rebel MPs' disqualification by their parent parties, sources privy to the development said.

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Meanwhile, in the West Bengal assembly, the rebellion in the TMC legislation, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, was triggered following allegations of forged signatures on a letter proposing Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition.

Ritabrata Banerjee was appointed the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly by Speaker Rathindra Bose on 3 June, as he submitted letters of support from 58 of 80 TMC MLAs. The case over his appointment is pending in the court.

Over the last few weeks, the TMC has witnessed a string of public disagreements, resignations and cryptic social media outbursts by leaders, exposing strains within an organisation long known for its centralised command structure.