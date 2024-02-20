Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned from the party and also quit as a member of the state legislative council. “I believe in clean politics...The reason behind parting ways is ideological differences. I have had ideological differences with Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party (SP)...," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I saw Akhilesh Yadav, he is going against socialist ideology. I have the experience of working with Mulayam Singh Yadav as well. He was a staunch socialist leader. Those who are carrying forward his legacy are not able to follow his ideology. It is unfortunate…," he added after resigning.

He shared the letter on his social media handles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a separate letter to the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Maurya said, "I was elected as a Samajwadi Party member in the legislative council. As I have resigned from the primary membership of the party, I am also resigning as MLC (member of legislative council) based on morality," he said.

Maurya resigned as the party's national general secretary on February 13, accusing the leadership of discriminating against him and not defending him over his controversial statements on the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony.

