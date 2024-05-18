Swati Maliwal assault case: A team of Delhi Police arrived at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday in connection with the assault case involving AAP MP Swati Maliwal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top 10 updates:

1. Former PS of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar has been detained by Delhi Police in connection with the AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case, ANI reported. Advocate Karan Sharma representing Bibhav Kumar says, "We've not received any information from the police yet. We've sent them an e-mail that we will cooperate in the investigation."

2. The AAP posted a set of videos on its X account, saying, “This video exposes the truth behind Swati Maliwal's allegations." The voiceover on the video says “Swati Maliwal can be seen being taken out by the security staff of CM's residence and neither she is limping nor any head injuries can be seen. Her clothes are also not torn which she claimed in her complaint. In the second video, which is of four days after the incident she can be seen staging a drama and she even started limping after the FIR got registered. A wheelchair is also brought for her. What kind of a game is this?"

3. According to the medical report, Maliwal has bruises on her left leg, dorsal and right cheek, PTI reported. According to her medico-legal certificate (MLC) from AIIMS, Maliwal has “bruises over proximal left leg dorsal aspect of approx size 3x2 cm and right cheek elbow below right eye of approx size 2x2 cm". In the FIR, Maliwal claimed that Kumar hit her with "full force again and again" and she was "kicked and slapped seven to eight times".

4. Earlier in the day, AAP minister Atishi said in a press conference, "Anti Corruption Bureau of the BJP has filed a case against Swati Maliwal regarding the illegal recruitment of contractual employees in DCW. A chargesheet has been filed and the time of conviction is coming, we believe that Swati Maliwal is being included in the conspiracy by using this case. How the entire machinery of BJP, from MHA to Delhi Police is working, was seen yesterday in Tis Hazari Court… Yesterday, the whole day the court kept asking for a copy of the FIR from the police on the demand of Bibhav Kumar, but the copy was not given. The court had given time till this morning. Today Delhi Police has replied that the FIR is sensitive so it cannot be submitted to the court and cannot be given to the accused. This FIR has been sent to all the media houses by the BJP but BJP's police are saying that we can't give it to the accused."

5. Earlier, Atishi said that the same formula was used in the Swati Maliwal case, as the ED, CBI, anti-corruption bureau, Income tax department, and Economic Offences Wing were used to blackmail opposition leaders and make them join the BJP, ANI reported.

6. AAP leader further said, "There is a case against Swati Maliwal by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, FIR has been made, and probe is underway using this, Swati Maliwal was made to hatch this conspiracy and was used as a pawn...there should be an unbiased probe on who was in contact with whom, Swati Maliwali met which all BJP members and when what conversation they had on call and Whatsapp."

7. AAP National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged that the BJP has been trying to trap Arvind Kejriwal in one conspiracy or another. “The BJP has become nervous after the Supreme Court granted bail to CM Kejriwal. This time, Swati Maliwal is the face of their dirty politics. BJP sent her to the CM's residence... The video shows Swati Maliwal misbehaving with Bibhav Kumar and the CM security staff... Why did she not give an MLC or a written complaint that day?... The BJP is going to lose the elections this time," she added.

8. Earlier, Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, lodged a written complaint against Maliwal, accusing her of unauthorized entry, verbal abuse, threats, and hinting at possible involvement of the BJP. In his complaint to the SHO of Civil Lines Police Station on Friday, Kumar requested legal action against Maliwal. He called for an investigation into her potential connections with BJP leaders, suggesting political motives behind the incident amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

9. This complaint arose amid a controversy over Swati Maliwal's allegations that Bibhav Kumar 'assaulted' her at the CM's residence. On Friday, AAP criticized Maliwal, referencing a purported video clip from the CM's residence on the day of the alleged assault. The video, posted by a news channel and shared by the party, was captioned “Swati Maliwal ka sach (Swati Maliwal's truth)."

10. Maliwal responded shortly after AAP leader Atishi's press conference, where Atishi labeled the Rajya Sabha MP's visit to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence as "part of a conspiracy." In a pointed remark aimed at Atishi, Maliwal referred to her as "kal ke aaye neta" (leaders who joined the party yesterday) and contrasted this with her own long-standing association with AAP. Maliwal also highlighted that while the party initially acknowledged the assault against her, they have now taken a "U-turn" on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

