Did Bibhav Kumar destroy evidence in Swati Maliwal assault case? Delhi Police says…
Swati Maliwal claimed that Bibhav Kumar deleted portions of CCTV camera footage that would have proven his guilt beyond any reasonable doubt
The politics of the national capital is all heated up after the alleged assault of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by a close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Bibhav Kumar, the accused in the case, was arrested on Saturday, and the sources from Delhi Police informed that they are considering adding the section for destruction of evidence in the case.