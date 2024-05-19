The politics of the national capital is all heated up after the alleged assault of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by a close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Bibhav Kumar, the accused in the case, was arrested on Saturday, and the sources from Delhi Police informed that they are considering adding the section for destruction of evidence in the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: AAP Protest In Delhi Live Updates The destruction of evidence charge came after Swati Maliwal claimed that Bibhav Kumar deleted portions of CCTV camera footage that would have proven his guilt beyond any reasonable doubt.

Bibhav Kumar was remanded to five days in police custody by Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Saturday, and the police are interrogating the CM's aide for leads in the assault case, but as per the sources from the police, Bibhav is not cooperating in the ongoing probe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Police has roped in forensic experts to retrieve Bibhav's phone data, and he might be taken to Mumbai as it is alleged that he dumped or disposed of all relevant phone data in the city before having it re-formatted.

Swati Maliwal's assault could have been 'fatal' While seeking his custody from the court, the Delhi Police made some serious claims in the remand application and said that the brutal assault on Swati Maliwal could have been fatal. They also mentioned the non-cooperation from the accused and said that Bibhav Kumar is giving evasive replies to the questions posed by the police officials.

"This is a very serious case where a Member of Parliament, a public figure, has been brutally assaulted, which could have been fatal. Despite specific questions, the accused has not cooperated in the investigation and has been evasive in his replies," NDTV quoted demand application signed by Anjitha Chepyala, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police asserted that the custodial interrogation is required to investigate from all possible angles.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!