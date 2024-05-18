Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, was arrested on Saturday.
According to a senior police officer, Kumar was taken into custody from the chief minister's residence by a Delhi Police team around noon. Advocate Karan Sharma, representing Bibhav Kumar, said, “We've not received any information from the police yet. We've sent them an e-mail that we will cooperate in the investigation."
Reacting to Kumar's arrest, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Prime Minister Modi is playing 'Jail ka Khel' with the Aam Aadmi Party.
"I would like to tell the Prime Minister - you are playing this 'jail ka khel'. Tomorrow, I am coming to the BJP headquarters with all my top leaders, MLAs, and MPs at 12 noon. You can put in jail whoever you want," Arvind Kejriwal said.
Earlier in the day, AAP leader Atishi said in a press conference that the BJP's anti-corruption bureau had filed a case against Swati Maliwal regarding the illegal recruitment of contractual employees in DCW.
Earlier, in her complaint, Maliwal had alleged that Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar "slapped" her "at least seven to eight times". At the same time, she “continued screaming" and “brutally dragged" her while “kicking" her in her “chest, stomach and pelvis area."
The Medico-Legal report from the Jay Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre at AIIMS showed that Swati Maliwal had bruises over her left leg and her right cheek, PTI reported.
The report stated that Swati Maliwal had a bruise the size of 3x2 centimetres over the "proximal left leg dorsal aspect" and another bruise the size of 2x2 centimetres over her “right cheek below her right eye."
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: Delhi Police tells court that Bibhav Kumar's custody necessary for questioning him about reason of assault.
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: Additional Public Prosecutor, appearing for Delhi Police, says: We asked for the DVR, that was provided in a pen drive...Footage was found to be blank. An iPhone has been given to the Police, but now the accused is not sharing the password. The phone has been formatted. Additional public prosecutor submits that the accused was present even today at the place of occurrence.
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: Delhi Police personnel reach the residence of AAP MP Swati Maliwal as police seek 7-day custody of Bibhav Kumar in assault case.
Reacting to Arvind Kejriwal's remark that he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on May 19 “so that the prime minister can send anyone he wishes to jail", BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned why Delhi Chief Minister is shielding Bibhav Kumar.
“Instead of 'emotional atyachar', you should have given clear answers for clear questions...Why are you shielding Bibhav Kumar?...When Sanjay Singh did press conference, he said that Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with the woman MP. Was that correct or was the U-turn you took after 72 hours correct? Which version is correct? Why are you scared Arvind Kejriwal? Why are you silent? Does Bibhav Kumar know any of your secrets that you are not able to speak on this and shielding him?," reported ANI quoting Poonawalla.
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: Delhi police produced Bibhav Kumar before the court after conducting his medical examination. Police have sought 7-day custody of Kumar. The hearing is underway at Tis Hazari Court.
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: The Delhi police on Saturday evening took Bibhav Kumar to Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital for medical test.
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday late evening arrived at the residence of Bibhav Kumar. Kumar, aide of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, was arrested in the morning in connection with the assault on Swati Maliwal.
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: “I have argued that there has been no case made out at the moment, and it is a case for an interim bail. I have made a pitch for an anticipatory bail. The order has been reserved. We will have to wait for the order," said N Hariharan, lawyer of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar.
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Atishi on Saturday said that BJP and Delhi Police know that the case against Bhibhav Kumar is fake.
“From the videos that have surfaced in the last two days, it has become clear that there was no attack on Swati Maliwal ji. When the court was about to dictate its order at 4:45 PM, the Delhi Police counsel through VC said that this is no longer the nature of anticipatory bail. Delhi Police arrested Bibhav Kumar aftejust 20 minutes since his hearing of anticipatory bail began (at the Tis Hazari Court). This shows that the BJP and its Delhi Police know that this case is false," said Atishi.
After Kejriwal's former aide, Bibhav Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police in the assault case of AAP MP Swati Maliwal, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal said that Prime Minister Modi is playing 'Jail ka Khel' with the Aam Aadmi Party.
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: Lawyer and Delhi State President AAP Legal Cell, Adv Sanjeev Nasair says, "We had this apprehension that as soon as it feels that the court is convinced and it reserves the order, Delhi Police can play a game. Delhi Police is not doing this on its own, it is doing this under political pressure. BJP is rattled, it feels that it is going to lose the general elections. This was a part of that conspiracy..."
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: His bail application has become infructuous. After the conclusion of arguments, Public Prosecutor informed the court that Bibhav Kumar has been arrested at 4.15 PM.
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: Tis Hazari court in Delhi has reserves the order in the anticipatory bail matter of Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar.
She (Swati Maliwal) was made a chairperson of DCW and presently she is an RS member of our party. Why she is having angst against Bibhav, I don't know. The motive seems to be elsewhere the target is elsewhere, Bibhav Kumar's lawyer N Hariharan told the court while moving his anticipatory bail application.
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: Bibhav Kumar's counsel senior advocate N Hariharan on Saturday told the court that Swati Maliwal had no appointment to meet Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 13.
“The entire place is covered by CCTV to get into the office and meet CM you need to have prior appointment and she did not have any prior appointment … There was a security breach and a report was filed by the security personnel," reported Hindustan Times quoting Bibhav's lawyer.
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "...Whatever needs to be said should be said by Arvind Kejriwal as it all happened in his party and residence... People are watching all these things and they will not forgive him."
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: When asked about AAP's allegations against the BJP over Swati Maliwal assault row, Rajasthan CM and BJP leader Bhajanlal Sharma said that there is a big difference between what they (AAP) say and what they do. " These opponents have nothing with them, the kind of deeds they are doing, Arvind Kejriwal came up speaking against corruption and now he has drowned in corruption...there is a big difference between what they (AAP) say and what they do. Now the way they have hatched this conspiracy, the public can see it," Sharma told ANI.
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "...Whatever happens at the Kejriwal's residence, he says it is BJP's conspiracy but Swati Maliwal is an MP of Aam Aadmi Party, not of BJP..."
Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE: AICC in-charge of Delhi and Haryana Deepak Babaria said that senior leader of their party, Priyanka Gandhi has made it clear that they are with the victim whenever there is any incident of misbehaviour towards woman comes out. "If something has happened to her, our sympathy will be there, but it's an internal matter of their party and to what extent they want to take it, only they need to decide. We don't want to get tangled in the internal matter of our friends in alliance... I don't trust much on the statement of the Delhi police as I have this experience that be it ED, CBI or Delhi police, BJP manipulate all these, the truth will come out only through the Court," Deepak Babaria told ANI
On the arrest of Bibhav Kumar, CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide, in AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case, Sanjeev Nasiar, state president AAP legal cell says, "We have filed an application in the court saying that we have not yet received a copy of the FIR. The order is reserved till 4 pm but now I have come to know that he has been brought here without any notice. Now we want to go inside (Civil Lines PS) but we are being stopped from going inside..."
On the arrest of Bibhav Kumar, CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide, in AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case, Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "Priyanka ji has told about the Congress' stand that the party stands with the woman if any incident of misbehaviour towards woman comes out. Legal proceedings should be followed and facts must come out before everyone."
On Congress & AAP contesting separately in Punjab, the Congress leader says, "The people have given Congress the responsibility of opposition in the state, that is not a small responsibility but it makes the govt answerable. It would have been a betrayal from the people of Punjab if we had aligned with AAP, here in the state."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, officials said.
Kumar was picked up from the chief minister's residence by a Delhi Police team around noon, a senior police officer said. (PTI)
