Swati Maliwal's big allegation against Arvind Kejriwal, says ex-Delhi CM allotted ‘7-star mansion’ in Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Swati Maliwal has alleged that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been allotted a ‘7-star’ mansion by the Punjab government, comparing it to the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ he allegedly built in Delhi.

In a post on X, Maliwal accused Arvind Kejriwal of having built an even more ‘splendid’ Sheesh Mahal in Punjab's Chandigarh.

“After the Sheesh Mahal in Delhi became vacant, Arvind Kejriwal ji has had an even more splendid Sheesh Mahal built in Punjab than the one in Delhi,” she said.

Alleging that the property is like a 7-star hotel, Swati Maliwal said that it belongs to the Punjab government.

“In Chandigarh's Sector 2, a luxurious 7-star government mansion of 2 acres under the CM quota has been allotted to Arvind Kejriwal ji,” she said.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP accused the Punjab government of catering to Kejriwal, alleging that he boarded a government private jet for party work on Thursday.

“Yesterday, he boarded a government helicopter right from in front of his house for Ambala, and then from Ambala, the Punjab government's private jet took him to Gujarat for party work,” she said.

“The entire Punjab government is engaged in serving one man,” Maliwal added.

AAP, whose chief is Arvind Kejriwal, is the ruling government in Punjab.

Where does Arvind Kejriwal live now? On October 4 last year, Arvind Kejriwal vacated his 6, Flag Staff Road bungalow in Civil Lines to leave for 5 Ferozshah Road, which was allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal.

On October 7 this year, the AAP supremo was allocated his new accommodation, 95, Lodhi Estate bungalow, where he was expected to move around Diwali provided the renovation was completed by then.

“After nearly a year, Kejriwal has been allotted an official bungalow by the Centre. The Delhi High Court rapped the central government over the matter. He was entitled to a bungalow since he is the convener of a national party,” AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda was quoted as saying by PTI.

Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal

During his tenure as the Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal lived at 6, Flag Staff Road, in Civil Lines. The BJP at the time had made the renovation of the bungalow a big issue, labelling it as Sheesh Mahal and promising that it would not let the AAP leader to move into it.