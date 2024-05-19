'Bibhav Kumar was in Lucknow with CM': AAP accuses cops of conspiring with BJP in Swati Maliwal assault case
Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj held a press conference on Sunday and accused Delhi Police of spreading lies in the Swati Maliwal's assault case
Swati Maliwal's assault case has raised the political heat in Delhi ahead of the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024. Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, was arrested in the case on Saturday and was remanded to five-day police custody. Among other charges, Delhi Police is considering adding sections of destroying evidence in the case against Bibhav Kumar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) targeted Delhi Police on Sunday and accused them of being part of day-to-day conspiracies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).