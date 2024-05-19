Swati Maliwal's assault case has raised the political heat in Delhi ahead of the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024. Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, was arrested in the case on Saturday and was remanded to five-day police custody. Among other charges, Delhi Police is considering adding sections of destroying evidence in the case against Bibhav Kumar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) targeted Delhi Police on Sunday and accused them of being part of day-to-day conspiracies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: AAP Protest In Delhi Live Updates Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj held a press conference on Sunday and accused Delhi Police of spreading lies in the Swati Maliwal's assault case.

“Everyone knows that Bibhav Kumar was in Lucknow with the CM, but Delhi Police planted the news that he is absconding, ten teams have been formed for him... Delhi Police is involved in the day-to-day conspiracies of BJP...Another lie being circulated is that the CCTV camera's footage is missing...CCTV footage of the Chief Minister's residence along with DVR has already been taken by the police...Why Delhi Police is continuously spreading lies?," Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a press conference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The sources from Delhi Police on Sunday informed that they are considering adding sections of destroying evidence in the Swati Maliwal assault case after she accused Bibhav Kumar of deleting the portions of CCTV footage which would implicate him in the case.

BJP has started ‘Operation Jhaadu’: Arvind Kejriwal AAP leaders and workers launched a massive protest against the BJP on Sunday and marched towards its headquarters. Ahead of the protest, the Delhi CM addressed the party workers and claimed that the BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' and is planning to arrest senior leaders of AAP and froze the party's bank accounts.

“The BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' so that we don't grow big and become a challenge to them. Through 'Operation Jhaadu', AAP's big leaders will be arrested; they are being arrested, and in the coming days, AAP's bank accounts will be frozen," said Arvind Kejriwal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"ED's lawyer has already given this statement in court that soon after the election, AAP's bank accounts will be frozen. He said that if they freeze our account now, we will get sympathy. After the election, they will freeze our accounts, our office will be cleared out, and we will be brought to the streets. These are the three plans made by the BJP," said Kejriwal.

