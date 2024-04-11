Hello User
Swiggy's 'Navratri special thali' laced with Eid discount charms Bengaluru entrepreneur, netizens

Swiggy's ‘Navratri special thali’ laced with Eid discount charms Bengaluru entrepreneur, netizens

Livemint

  • The entrepreneur’s post on social media platform X has accumulated nearly 14,000 views. The screenshot of her Swiggy app, which shows her order “Navratri Special Thali” with “EID125” as the discount option, has gone viral.

Several food delivery apps and brands offer exclusive discounts on various festivals.

A Bengaluru entrepreneur ordered a Navratri special thali on Swiggy and was surprised to get an Eid-related discount.

Several food delivery apps and brands offer exclusive discounts for various festivals across the country.

Sharing her experience on social media platform X, Bengaluru-based Udita Pal said while she was trying to order a Navratri special thali on the food delivery service Swiggy, she was offered an Eid-related discount.

ALSO READ: Swiggy offers 20% discount to High Net Worth Individuals in pre-IPO deal: Report

In her post on X, Udita Pal wrote: “Food knows no religion", along with a heart emoticon.

She also shared a screenshot of her Swiggy app. It shows her order, “Navratri Special Thali", with “EID125" as the discount option.

Navratri (Chaitra Navratri), which started on April 9 (Tuesday), is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, while Eid-al-Fitr, or the festival of breaking fast, marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

Udita Pal’s post, shared a few hours ago, has gone viral and has accumulated nearly 14,000 views. The post has also got close to 4,000 likes.

ALSO READ: Swiggy records $200 million loss for nine months till Dec 2023 ahead of IPO

Several X users have reacted to the Udita Pal’s post. Below are some interesting comments –

- “Just like blood knows no religion. Swiggy winning it"

- “Haha, that’s a good one"

- “It's absolutely correct. Everyone has different food preferences"

- “That is the actual Beauty of India"

- “Remarkable"

- “Hopefully they didn't mix Eid food in Navratri food"

- “As a great man* once said, "Food is a religion"

- “Me becoming secular for 124"

- “That’s the beauty of India @Swiggy"

