A Bengaluru entrepreneur ordered a Navratri special thali on Swiggy and was surprised to get an Eid-related discount.
Several food delivery apps and brands offer exclusive discounts for various festivals across the country.
Sharing her experience on social media platform X, Bengaluru-based Udita Pal said while she was trying to order a Navratri special thali on the food delivery service Swiggy, she was offered an Eid-related discount.
ALSO READ: Swiggy offers 20% discount to High Net Worth Individuals in pre-IPO deal: Report
In her post on X, Udita Pal wrote: “Food knows no religion", along with a heart emoticon.
She also shared a screenshot of her Swiggy app. It shows her order, “Navratri Special Thali", with “EID125" as the discount option.
Navratri (Chaitra Navratri), which started on April 9 (Tuesday), is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, while Eid-al-Fitr, or the festival of breaking fast, marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.
Udita Pal’s post, shared a few hours ago, has gone viral and has accumulated nearly 14,000 views. The post has also got close to 4,000 likes.
ALSO READ: Swiggy records $200 million loss for nine months till Dec 2023 ahead of IPO
Several X users have reacted to the Udita Pal’s post. Below are some interesting comments –
- “Just like blood knows no religion. Swiggy winning it"
- “Haha, that’s a good one"
- “It's absolutely correct. Everyone has different food preferences"
- “That is the actual Beauty of India"
- “Remarkable"
- “Hopefully they didn't mix Eid food in Navratri food"
- “As a great man* once said, "Food is a religion"
- “Me becoming secular for ₹124"
- “That’s the beauty of India @Swiggy"
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!