A Bengaluru entrepreneur ordered a Navratri special thali on Swiggy and was surprised to get an Eid-related discount.

Several food delivery apps and brands offer exclusive discounts for various festivals across the country.

Sharing her experience on social media platform X, Bengaluru-based Udita Pal said while she was trying to order a Navratri special thali on the food delivery service Swiggy, she was offered an Eid-related discount.

In her post on X, Udita Pal wrote: “Food knows no religion", along with a heart emoticon.

She also shared a screenshot of her Swiggy app. It shows her order, "Navratri Special Thali", with "EID125" as the discount option.

Navratri (Chaitra Navratri), which started on April 9 (Tuesday), is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, while Eid-al-Fitr, or the festival of breaking fast, marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

Udita Pal’s post, shared a few hours ago, has gone viral and has accumulated nearly 14,000 views. The post has also got close to 4,000 likes.

Several X users have reacted to the Udita Pal’s post. Below are some interesting comments –

- "Just like blood knows no religion. Swiggy winning it"

- “Haha, that’s a good one"

- “It's absolutely correct. Everyone has different food preferences"

- "That is the actual Beauty of India"

- “Remarkable"

- “Hopefully they didn't mix Eid food in Navratri food"

- "As a great man* once said, "Food is a religion"

- “Me becoming secular for ₹124"

- “That’s the beauty of India @Swiggy"

