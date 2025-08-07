Swiss Politicians Push to Cancel F-35 Fighter-Jet Deal After US Tariffs

Swiss politicians across parties are seeking to cancel an order of three dozen F-35A fighter jets from US defense conglomerate Lockheed Martin Corp after President Donald Trump imposed some of the world’s harshest levies on the country.

Voices that demand the Swiss withdraw or at least reconsider their planned purchase, which could cost as much as 7.3 billion Swiss francs , have gained traction in Bern after Trump followed through with imposing a 39% tariff rate on the European country.

The procurement project has been a contentious topic in Switzerland for weeks, after government officials acknowledged a “misunderstanding” with Washington on how much the planes will cost.

“A country which throws rocks at us in trade shouldn’t get a present,” said Green lawmaker Balthasar Glättli, who in spring submitted a proposal to abort the procurement project, which could be discussed in parliament as soon as September.

Cedric Wermuth, co-president of the Swiss Social Democrats, demanded a renewed plebiscite, “so that the population can stop the procurement,” he told Bloomberg in an emailed statement.

The leftist proposals are set to garner support beyond their own ranks, as the tariff chaos of last week has broadened the front of politicians that question whether buying from Lockheed Martin would be the right choice as geopolitical realities shift.

Thirty-six planes represents about a third of what the company delivered in 2024. Lockheed Martin has faced headwinds already this year, taking $1.6 billion in charges when reporting earnings in July while the Pentagon sharply cut its proposed purchase of F-35s for fiscal 2026 and poured more money into rivals’ programs.

“I don’t know how our people will accept the purchase of F-35 fighter jets at prices higher than originally assumed — especially after the American tariff shock,” said Hans-Peter Portmann, a Liberal lawmaker and fellow party member of Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter.

Portmann said the government should consider “an entire or partial stop of the contract and just swallow potential losses.” Then it should examine what gaps in the country’s defense could be closed through a closer collaboration with European partners, he said.

That follows a broader theme in Switzerland’s security policy, which has seen its own defense industry hobbled by rules that prevent selling into conflict zones, such as Ukraine. But the nation has signaled a change in direction, pledging to procure at least 30% of its arms from Europe and seeking talks with the European Union on security.

Switzerland is paying one of Trump’s highest tariffs after the government failed in its last-ditch effort to get the US president to lower the rate. The 39% surcharge on exports — from Swiss-made luxury watches to Nespresso coffee capsules — is the biggest among developed countries and compares with 15% on the neighboring European Union.

The push against US fighter jets clashes with the idea to use the planes to appease Washington in tariff negotiations. Accepting the higher price, and potentially ordering more planes, could help convince Trump, given how arms purchases featured in his other trade deals.

“We have pointed out that Switzerland is purchasing F-35 aircraft and is sticking to that,” Keller-Sutter said at a press conference on Thursday, referring to her Washington visit.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio — who currently also is interim national security adviser — met with the Swiss president during her emergency trip to the US on Wednesday. A statement from the State Department said they “reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral defense cooperation” during the talks.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

