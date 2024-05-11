'Switch parties or go to jail...': Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Vaikar recalls situation after ED case, later clarifies
Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Vaikar later clarified that he had joined the Shiv Sena “only because of the support given by the Chief Minister at that time”.
Ravindra Waikar, who recently quit the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) to join the Eknath Shinde-led party, reportedly said earlier this week that he had "two options" when he was with Thackeray's party – "switch political parties or go to jail". He later clarified his statement, saying that Udhhav Thackeray denied him support while Eknath Shinde "listened to him".