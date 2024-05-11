Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Vaikar later clarified that he had joined the Shiv Sena “only because of the support given by the Chief Minister at that time”.

Ravindra Waikar, who recently quit the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) to join the Eknath Shinde-led party, reportedly said earlier this week that he had "two options" when he was with Thackeray's party – "switch political parties or go to jail". He later clarified his statement, saying that Udhhav Thackeray denied him support while Eknath Shinde "listened to him". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview to Marathi newspaper Maharashtra Times, Waikar said on Thursday, "After being falsely implicated, I was left with only two options, either go to jail or switch parties...It was with a heavy heart that I switched sides...When my wife's name was also included (in this case), I had no choice left..."

Last year, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Ravindra Waikar in connection with the construction of a luxury hotel, news agency ANI reported. The case pertained to the 'Rs500 crore 5-Star Hotel Scam'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Waikar clarifies: ‘Eknath Shinde listened to me’ After his interview, Waikar organised a press conference on Friday to clarify the matter. Waikar was quoted by the Marathi newspaper as saying that he had joined the Shiv Sena "only because of the support given by the Chief Minister at that time". He claimed that his statement was distorted.

At the press conference, he said, "After being served with the ED notice... I had demanded that I should meet Uddhav Thackeray from time to time and find a way out. I had told him that he should call his superiors i.e. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tell him that what is going on is wrong."

"However, Uddhav Thackeray said I have to face it on my own. Therefore, one should join the party which understands one's role, that's why I joined Shiv Sena," Waikar was quoted as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added that the party chief [Thackeray] should have stood behind me. However, "it didn't happen". He said, "After that, there was a discussion with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He listened to me."

Ravindra Waikar has been fielded from Mumbai North West seat by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Waikar was a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray but shifted allegiance to the Shinde faction recently.

