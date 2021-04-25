'System failed, so it's important to do Jan ki baat': Rahul Gandhi

His comments came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme said the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has shaken the country. "I am speaking to you at a time when COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain. Many of our loved ones left us untimely. After successfully tackling 1st wave, the nation's morale was high, it was confident but this toofan (2nd wave) has shaken the nation," PM Modi said.

