'System failed, so it's important to do Jan ki baat': Rahul Gandhi1 min read . 01:29 PM IST
'I request my Congress colleagues to leave all political work - just provide all help and ease the pain of our countrymen,' Rahul Gandhi said
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the "system has failed" and it is the duty of the party to provide help to fellow citizens suffering due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.
"System' failed, so it's important to do Jan ki baat," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.
"In this crisis, the country needs responsible citizens. I request my Congress colleagues to leave all political work -- just provide all help and ease the pain of our countrymen," he added.
His comments came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme said the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has shaken the country. "I am speaking to you at a time when COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain. Many of our loved ones left us untimely. After successfully tackling 1st wave, the nation's morale was high, it was confident but this toofan (2nd wave) has shaken the nation," PM Modi said.
