Amid Tamil Nadu govt formation drama, TVK says AMMK’s Kamaraj backed Vijay in letter, rebuts Dhinakaran’s claim

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has rejected AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran's claims over the party's MLA-elect Kamaraj's letter extending support to Vijay for a coalition government in Tamil Nadu. This as TVK chief Vijay srambles to go past 118 seats, the magic number required for forming the government in Tamil Nadu assembly despite emerging as single-largest party in recently-held assembly elections.

Dhinakaran rushed to Lok Bhavan on Friday, 8 May to hand over a letter to acting Governor Rajendra Arlekar, in a bid to correct the record after a "forged" letter went viral, claiming AMMK's support for Vijay's TVK. However, TVK refuted the "forged letter" claim and shared a video, saying that AMMK leader Kamaraj had backed the party to form a government.

TVK further accused Dhinakaran of spreading misinformation while concealing facts related to the matter.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the controversy surrounding AMMK's Kamaraj and TVK's claim of support for Vijay? ⌵ TVK has refuted TTV Dhinakaran's claims of a forged letter, stating that AMMK's MLA-elect Kamaraj had indeed written a letter supporting Vijay's TVK to form the government. Dhinakaran, however, claims the letter is a forgery and that Kamaraj remains loyal to the NDA and AIADMK. 2 Why is Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) struggling to form the government despite emerging as the single-largest party? ⌵ TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats but fell short of the 118-seat majority mark required to form the government. They are seeking support from smaller parties to reach the required number. 3 Which parties have extended support to Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for government formation? ⌵ TVK has received support from the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), and VCK. These parties, along with TVK's own seats, helped them cross the majority threshold of 118 seats. 4 What was the reaction of DMK and other INDIA bloc partners to Congress supporting TVK? ⌵ DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai and veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar criticized the Congress for severing ties with the DMK to support TVK, calling it 'backstabbing' and 'myopic'. Other INDIA bloc partners also expressed disapproval. 5 How does the Sarkaria Commission Report guide the Governor's role in government formation? ⌵ The Sarkaria Commission Report suggests that the leader of a single-largest party should be invited to form the government if no party has an absolute majority. The Governor should then allow the leader to prove their majority on the floor of the House.

The party, which won 108 seats in the polls and fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats, asserted that it did not need to "bargain or negotiate" with anyone for support. The results of Tamil Nadu assembly election were announced on 4 May.

"These are the visuals of AMMK MLA Kamaraj voluntarily and happily writing a letter expressing his support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He had stated that he was extending support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam with the approval of AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran," TVK stated.

“However, the information now being spread that he did not write the letter is completely false and contrary to the truth. It is essential for everyone to clearly understand this. Concealing all these facts, TTV Dhinakaran is continuing to spread false news and misinformation. The public should understand that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has no need to bargain or negotiate with anyone,” the party said.

‘Horse trading and forgery’ Earlier, Dhinakaran claimed the letter supporting TVK is a case of "horse trading" and forgery. He reaffirmed that AMMK's lone MLA-elect, Kamaraj S, remains loyal to the NDA and AIADMK. Dhinakaran officially backed AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) for the CM post, calling him the alliance's rightful candidate.

Speaking with the media after meeting the acting Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Lok Bhavan, Dhinakaran said that he had written the letter supporting AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami earlier in the day, and it was signed by AMMK's MLA-elect Kamaraj S.

TVK, which won 108 seats, has sought support from several smaller camps to touch the magical number of 118 seats in the 234-seat Assembly.

The public should understand that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has no need to bargain or negotiate with anyone.

The CPI, CPI(M), which has two seats each, and Congress, with five seats, had already extended its support to the Vijay-led TVK to move forward with a change from the traditional Dravidian DMK-AIADMK duopoly.