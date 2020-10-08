Tablighi Jamaat case: Freedom of speech most abused in recent times, says SC

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Thursday said that “Freedom of speech is one of the most abused freedoms in recent times," while hearing a plea seeking action against media for communalizing the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz.

Tablighi Jamaat, a sect of Sunni Islam, had organized a religious congregation during mid-March at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, located in the heart of the national capital. The mosque, where the event was organized, had become one of the biggest covid-19 hotspots in India.

The bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, pulled up the Central government for filing an affidavit stating that there “were no instances of bad reporting" with respect to the communalization of Tablighi Jamaat. The court also expressed its annoyance over the fact that the affidavit was filed by junior level officer and referred to it as being “evasive and brazen."

The apex court has directed the government to file a fresh affidavit through Secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and not through a junior officer.

"You cannot treat this court the way you are treating it. The affidavit has been filed by some junior officer. Your affidavit is evasive and says petitioner shows no instance of bad reporting. You may not agree but how you can say there is no instance of bad reporting shown," the Chief Justice said. “Secretary of the department must file an affidavit and avoid any unnecessary and nonsensical averments as made now."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the government, assured he would personally vet the fresh affidavit and it shall be filed by a secretary level officer before the next date of hearing.

The case will be heard next after two weeks.

On 6 August, the Centre filed its response saying that a “blanket gag order" cannot be passed against media reportage and the government has taken adequate steps in order to prevent provocative and false information. It argued that such an order would destroy the freedom of speech and expression of the press. However, the court apprised the bench that the FIRs have been registered in cases where false reports have hurt the religious sentiments of people.

On 6 April, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had moved the apex court claiming that the media has communalised the event. The plea states that the media has 'demonised the Muslim community'.

The petition has sought strict actions against tmedia houses which allegedly "spread bigotry and communal hatred in relation to the Nizamuddin Markaz issue".

