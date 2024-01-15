Taiwan Election Piles Pressure on Delicate U.S.-China Ties
Chun Han Wong , Charles Hutzler , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Jan 2024, 10:49 AM IST
SummaryVictory by Lai Ching-te, seen by China as a dangerous separatist, will test efforts by Biden and Xi Jinping to steady relations
Taiwan’s election of the presidential candidate China most distrusts puts at risk a fragile detente between Washington and Beijing, threatening another flare-up between the world’s biggest economic and military powers.
