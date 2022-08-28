Taiwan is ground zero for disinformation...here’s how it’s fighting back6 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 06:37 PM IST
Western officials are studying the island’s methods for combating what its government says are attempts by China to sow fear
In response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China launched missiles, carried out military drills and sent jet fighters across the Taiwan Strait.