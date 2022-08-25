Taiwan’s defenses against information warfare gain attention

The day after Mrs. Pelosi wrapped up her visit to Taiwan on Aug. 3, several users of Line Corp., a messaging app service that has 21 million active users in Taiwan, flagged a rumor spreading on the platform that China planned to evacuate its nationals in Taiwan by Aug. 8, a potential sign of an impending invasion. The claim was based on what appeared to be a screenshot of a Chinese state television broadcast with a line of text announcing the evacuation.

