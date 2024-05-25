Slamming former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain over his remark on the general elections in India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the situation in Pakistan is very bad and he should take care of it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain reacted to Kejriwal's post on voting, saying, "May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism."

Reacting to it, Kejriwal responded, "Chaudhary Sahab, I and the people of my country are fully capable of handling our issues. Your tweet is not needed. The situation in Pakistan is very bad right now. You take care of your country." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The elections taking place in India are our internal matter. India will not tolerate interference from the biggest sponsors of terrorism," Kejriwal further said.

Earlier today, Delhi CM Kejriwal, along with his family, cast their vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

After casting his vote, the Delhi CM said he had voted to end unemployment and inflation. "I voted today with my father, wife and children. My mother is very ill. She could not go. I voted against dictatorship, unemployment and inflation. You, too, must go and vote," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, voting is underway across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs). Voting is underway in all 7 of Delhi's Lok Sabha seats and all 10 seats in Haryana.

The riveting contest in Delhi has AAP and Congress jointly taking on the BJP, which won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the last two elections. While Congress is contesting on three seats in the national capital, AAP is contesting on four. The two parties are part of the INDIA bloc.

The Lok Sabha elections will end on June 1 after the seventh phase of polls, in which voters from 57 constituencies will exercise their franchise. The results will be declared on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With Inputs from ANI)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!