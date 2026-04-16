‘Take the credit’: PM Modi offers ‘blank cheque’ to Opposition on women’s reservation bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, took a sharp jibe at the Opposition, stating that he is ready to "write a blank cheque" for them to take credit on the Women's Reservation Bill.
He further said that the Opposition was free to print 'whoever's photo they wanted.'
“If you believe the Women’s Reservation Bill gives me political leverage, you are right, but if you want the credit, I am ready to give you a blank cheque. Take all the credit, print whoever’s photo you want, we will get it done with government funds," Modi said during his address in the Lok Sabha.
Formally known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the Women’s Reservation Bill proposes reserving 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women through a constitutional amendment.
The government is planning to implement the women's reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections by bringing in an amendment to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census.
PM Modi also warned, "Those who oppose women quota bill will pay a price for a long time…Let us all MPs not miss this important opportunity to give reservation to women."
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
Sudeshna Ghoshal is a Content Producer for Livemint, where she decodes international affairs, US politics, besides covering general news. With nearly two years in the newsroom, she has covered a plethora of topics ranging from developments around trade deals, elections, nuances in geopolitical shifts to fine prints of Union Budgets. A fellow of the US Consulate General’s Business Communication cohort, she has also reported on airline launches, and national affairs. As a person who thinks out of the box, she aims to blend her creativity with how stories are told.<br><br> Born and raised in Kolkata, Sudeshna’s academic journey has taken her across multiple cities in India, and she is now based out of Delhi. She studied English Literature and holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She also has a keen interest in foreign languages and cultures of different nations.<br><br> When the news cycle slows down, you will find her experimenting with either music or food, or dabbling with paints. She posts at sudeshna02_ and can also be reached out on LinkedIn.
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