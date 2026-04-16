‘Take the credit’: PM Modi offers ‘blank cheque’ to Opposition on women’s reservation bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, took a sharp jibe at the Opposition, stating that he is ready to "write a blank cheque" for them to take credit on the Women's Reservation Bill.
He further said that the Opposition was free to print 'whoever's photo they wanted.'
“If you believe the Women’s Reservation Bill gives me political leverage, you are right, but if you want the credit, I am ready to give you a blank cheque. Take all the credit, print whoever’s photo you want, we will get it done with government funds," Modi said during his address in the Lok Sabha.
Formally known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the Women’s Reservation Bill proposes reserving 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women through a constitutional amendment.
The government is planning to implement the women's reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections by bringing in an amendment to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census.
PM Modi also warned, "Those who oppose women quota bill will pay a price for a long time…Let us all MPs not miss this important opportunity to give reservation to women."
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)