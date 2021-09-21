Taliban add minorities, technocrats to Afghan government, but no women

The Taliban appointed an ethnic Tajik businessman from Panjshir province, the only part of Afghanistan that resisted the Taliban takeover after the fall of Kabul, as trade minister. Two other businessmen were made deputy trade ministers. None of them are prominent in the business community, said businessmen, and information on their backgrounds wasn’t provided. The original Taliban government, announced on Sept. 7, was made up almost entirely of ethnic Pashtuns, with two Tajiks and one Uzbek.

