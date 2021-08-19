Taliban block routes to Kabul airport, hampering evacuations from Afghanistan

There was no immediate information on casualties, and it wasn’t clear whether this was a harbinger of a more brutal attitude by the country’s new rulers, who have attempted to project an image of benevolent tolerance since seizing the capital on Sunday. On Wednesday, Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Taliban, came to Kabul for a meeting with former President Hamid Karzai, who ruled until 2014, and with the fallen republic’s chief peace negotiator, Abdullah Abdullah.