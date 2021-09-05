Taliban claim breakthrough in Afghan resistance haven

When the last Taliban regime was in power, from 1996 to 2001, it failed to enter Panjshir, where the resistance was then led by Afghan military commander Ahmad Shah Massoud. His son, Ahmad Massoud, who has no previous experience of fighting, is the current leader of the rebels. Panjshir, home to the country’s Tajik ethnic minority, also held out against the Soviet invasion of the 1980s.