Those disapproving of the Taliban hesitate to raise their voices, including anyone critical of the group’s police. The Taliban have cracked down on small-scale demonstrations that have taken place in Kabul and other cities, firing in the air and hitting women who demanded equal rights. Two journalists working for Afghan newspaper Etilaatroz, covering a women’s protest in Kabul last month, were taken away by the Taliban and severely beaten in a police station. They were hit with cables and batons, Etilaatroz reported, and needed hospital treatment when they were released later that day. A Taliban official later visited the newspaper and promised an investigation.

