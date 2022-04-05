Taliban crack down on social freedoms with even stricter policing

When the Taliban took over in August, they sought to project a softer image than during their first time in power, for instance promising to respect the rights of women within the framework of Islam. Since then, the Taliban have hardened their position on a range of issues, a reflection that the group’s ultraconservative members are prevailing over moderates, at least on social policies. While the Taliban collectively adhere to a hard-line interpretation of Sunni Islam, there are disagreements within the group about how harshly to enforce rules such as gender segregation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}