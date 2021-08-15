Taliban enter Kabul as panic spreads in Afghanistan’s capital

A senior Afghan official said President Ashraf Ghani was at the US Embassy to consult with the US ambassador. Both the US and Afghan government have asked the Taliban not to enter the city for two weeks until a transitional government could be agreed to, he said. “I do not think the Taliban will accept the offer," he said. He added that negotiations were under way with the Taliban to choose a new head for the transitional government that would be acceptable for all sides.

