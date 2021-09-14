Taliban’s pledge of amnesty for security officials meets widespread distrust

The Taliban leadership says that anyone who commits revenge killings of the former government’s officials will be punished by the new authorities. “There is no doubt that it happens. It is a big country and our numbers are not in thousands but in the hundreds of thousands," Roohullah Umar, a Taliban political analyst who was injured by U.S.-led forces in 2009, said in an interview in the new government’s information ministry in Kabul. “But if someone takes revenge individually, they will be handed over to justice, and this is already happening."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}