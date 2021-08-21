Taliban’s return in Afghanistan poses a balancing act for Iran

Before the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, Iran and the Taliban regime were bitter foes. They nearly went to war in 1998, after the Taliban killed 10 Iranian diplomats. Tehran later cooperated with the U.S. in toppling the Taliban, with the two sides sharing intelligence about Taliban and al Qaeda locations. After the Taliban’s ouster, Iran assisted in forming a new Afghan government, bringing together feuding warlords.

