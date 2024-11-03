Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma defended his remarks on Hindus, stating they do not target Muslims, amid accusations of hate speech from INDIA bloc leaders. They filed a complaint citing his divisive rhetoric at a Jharkhand rally, urging the Election Commission to act against him.

Reacting to INDIA bloc leaders' hate speech accusations, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that "talking about Hindus doesn't mean targeting Muslims" and questioned why opposition leaders are hurt when he speaks "against the infiltrators."

The controversy erupted when INDIA bloc leaders raised objections against Assam CM Himanta Sarma's speech in Sarath, Jharkhand on November 1.

Accusing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of making "inflammatory and divisive" speeches during an election rally in Jharkhand, INDIA bloc leaders on Saturday sought strict action from the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the BJP leader.

Assam CEO Himanta Biswa Sarma's “hate speech" is an “example of the divisive politics" as he seeks to “polarise the electorate and consolidate power for his agenda," INDIA bloc leaders said in a letter to the CEO, according to ANI.

The leaders also demanded strict action against BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma's “inflammatory and divisive speeches" at an election rally in Jharkhand.

What did Himanta Biswa say in Jharkhand? During his speech on November 1 in Sarath, the BJP leader stated, "Those people will vote in one place, but our Hindus will vote half here and half there." He also remarked, "This government invites infiltrators because a special community will vote for them," reported ANI.

"His use of extremely divisive and hateful words in the speech targeting the Muslim minorities by saying words like "Woh log ek hi jageh par vote daalte hain lekin humaara Hindu aadha vote idhar daalega aadha udhar" and "ye sarkar ghuspaithiya ko bulaata hai Kyuki vishesh samudaay unko vote deta hai" are clear examples of the venomous language being used by him to create a civil warlike situation and incite violence in the ensuing assembly elections," ANI quoted INDIA bloc's letter to EC.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's response to INDIA bloc complaint Reacting to the INDIA bloc's complaint, Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed the allegations and mentioned that he didn't even utter the word Muslim in his speech.