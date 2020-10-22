Tami Nadu shops, commercial establishments to remain open till 10 pm from today

Chennai: The Tami Nadu government has announced that all shops and commercial establishments in the state will be allowed to operate until 10 pm from today onwards. "All shops and commercial establishments will operate until 10 PM from tomorrow (October 22, 2020)," Tamil Nadu Government said in a statement.

Earlier, the shops were allowed to stay open till 9 pm.

Considering the upcoming festival season, and the necessity of facilitating further economic recovery, "vegetable shops,groceries, restaurants, and all shops including tea stalls and commercial complexes are permitted to function till 10 pm from October 22," Chief Minister K Palaniswami said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported just over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases for the second straight day, taking the tally to 6.97 lakh, while results of a serosurvey showed nearly one third of Chennai's population has been exposed to the pathogen. The results of the second serosurvey conducted recently to detect the transmission of coronavirus has shown an overall positivity rate of 32.3 per cent, authorities said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via