Tamil actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam officially registered as political party

Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has been officially recognized as a political party by the Election Commission of India, enabling its participation in electoral politics. The party promotes equality and aims to uplift Tamil Nadu.

Livemint
Published8 Sep 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay addresses supporters during the unveiling of party's flag at party headquarters, on the outskirts of Chennai
Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay addresses supporters during the unveiling of party’s flag at party headquarters, on the outskirts of Chennai(PTI)

The Election Commission of India on Sunday officially registered Tamil movie star Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a political party. The election agency also granted Vijay's party the permission to participate in electoral politics as a registered party.

Founded by the actor-turned-politician on 2 February 2024, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is a Tamil Nadu and Puducherry based regional political party. 

Sharing about the official status of the party, Vijay, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "The Election Commission of India officially registers Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a political party and grants permission to participate in electoral politics as a registered party"

Also Read | ’Brother, when are we...’: Rahul on Stalin’s video of enjoying bicycle ride

After unveiling the flag and symbol of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party on Thursday, actor and TVK chief Vijay emphasised working together for the development of Tamil Nadu.

"I know you all are waiting for our first state conference. Preparations are on for it and very soon I will announce it. Before that, I unveiled our party's flag today. I feel very proud... We will work together for the development of Tamil Nadu," the TVK chief said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visits Apple, Google, Microsoft offices in US

Before unveiling the flag of the party, the actor-turned-politician read a pledge and said that he would uphold the principle of equality for all living beings.

“We will always appreciate the fighters who fought and sacrificed their life for the liberation of our country and countless soldiers who fought tirelessly for the rights of our people from Tamil soil...”

Also Read | Kerala Congress take sharp dig at Election Commission: ‘Ordered a spine to….’

“I will remove the differences in the name of caste, religion, gender, and place of birth, create awareness among the people and strive for equal opportunities and equal rights for all. I solemnly affirm that I will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings,” read the pledge that the Actor-politician made his cadre take.

Actor Vijay entered into politics and announced the name of his party - Tamilaga Vetri Kazham in February this year.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Sep 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsTamil actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam officially registered as political party

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.00-384.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00-578.00
      Delhi
      73,460.00-68.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.00285.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue