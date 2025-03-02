The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) has announced that it will not participate in the upcoming all-party meeting on delimitation, which has been called by the DMK-led Tamil Nadu Government on March 5.

The meeting, aimed at discussing the issue of delimitation, comes amid ongoing debates and concerns surrounding the potential changes to the electoral boundaries and the implications for the state. The TMC's decision to boycott the meeting has added to the tension surrounding the political discourse in the state, particularly in light of the ongoing 3-language row.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai informed Chief Minister MK Stalin in a letter to him on Saturday that his party will boycott the all-party meeting convened on March 5.

On Friday, Stalin urged the people to "rise" to defend the state in a fight against the delimitation of constituencies and the three-language policy.

Sharing a video message, Tamil Nadu CM said that the state is confronting two critical challenges, one of language and the other is the fight against delimitation.