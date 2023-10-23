Tamil Nadu news: Actor-politician Gautami Tadimalla snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday, ending a twenty five year stint with the saffron party. Tadimalla shared her resignation letter on micro-blogging site ‘X’ and tagged BJP National President JP Nadda, and Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tadimalla said she has decided to resign from the party with a "heavy heart and disillusionment"

Tadimalla's leaving is likely to be considered the second big blow to BJP in the southern bastion, where the saffron party has lost all hold and is seeking to regain hold through Tamil Nadu, now governed by DMK's MK Stalin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The other big blow to the saffron party in Tamil Nadu was when earlier this month, AIADMK walked out of the alliance between both parties, citing Annamalai's statements demeaning former chief minister Annadurai, and Jayalalitha.

What were the reasons for Tadimalla's resignation? BJP 'rescinded' her Rajapalayam ticket despite assurance Tadimalla in her resignation letter said that she had decided to stick with BJP, despite the latter ‘rescinding’ in the last minute, its assurance to give her a ticket in the 2021 Assembly polls in the state

Gautami further said she was entrusted with the development of the Rajapalayam constituency during the 2021 polls and assured she will be fielded from there, following which she dedicated herself to the strengthening of the party at the grassroots level. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"However, this assurance to contest was rescinded at the last minute. Regardless, I maintained my commitment to the party," she said but expressed regret that even after 25 years of service to the organisation, there was no support.

BJP ‘enabled’ a person who cheated her of her money Tadimalla also alleged a particular C Alagappan "has swindled me of my money, property and documents."

"....not only do I not have any support from the party and leaders, but it has also come to my knowledge that several amongst them have been actively helping and supporting the very person who has betrayed my trust and cheated me of my life earnings," she said in the detailed statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Narrating the incidence with Alagappan, Tadimalla said, “I am at the point where my daughter and I should have been settled, safe and secure, and yet I found to my horror that Mr. C Alagappan has swindled me of my money, property and documents. Alagappan had approached me around 20 years ago seeing my vulnerability and isolation, as I was not only an orphan who had just lost both my parents, but also a single mother with an infant child. He insinuated himself and his family into my life under the guise of a caring elder person. It was in this situation around 20 years ago that I entrusted him with the sale and documents of several of my lands, and it was just recently that I discovered he had defrauded me of the same; all while pretending to welcome me and my daughter as a part of his family."

Further elaborating on the second cause, Tadimalla in her resignation letter wrote she has lodged complaints with the police about the cheating and said she has hope in Chief Minister M K Stalin and the judicial system to ensure her justice.

“Senior members of the BJP have been enabling Mr. Alagappan in dodging justice and absconding since the last 40 days even after the FIRS have been filed" Tadimalla added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

