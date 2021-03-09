The DMDK had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as part of the AIADMK-BJP alliance. The AIADMK has firmed up pacts with the PMK and BJP, alloting them 23 and 20 assembly seats respectively out of the 234 at stake. BJP has also been given the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency where a bypoll is to be held.

