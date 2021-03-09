Tamil Nadu: Actor Vijayakanth's DMDK walks out of AIADMK-BJP alliance as seat-sharing talks fail1 min read . 04:34 PM IST
- Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth celebrated the decision to quit the AIADMK-BJP alliance today by bursting crackers
Ahead of the 6 April assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK's ally and actor Vijayakanth's DMDK on Tuesday walked out of the alliance protesting the non-allocation of specific constituencies and the number of seats it sought for the state polls next month.
After three-rounds of protracted negotiations with the AIADMK that failed to fructify, the DMDK led by actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth said it was moving out of the alliance, which also has the PMK and BJP as partners.
In a statement, Vijayakanth said the decision to snap ties with the AIADMK was taken following a unanimous view reached at a consultative meeting with the party's district secretaries.
The AIADMK "refused to allot the number of seats that were sought," the party said.
Earlier on Friday, DMDK leader and former MLA Parthasarathi stated that the party wanted 23 seats and a Rajya Sabha seat. He claimed the ruling AIADMK gave only 15.
Meanwhile, actor Vijayakanth's celebrated the decision to quit the alliance today by bursting crackers.
The DMDK had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as part of the AIADMK-BJP alliance. The AIADMK has firmed up pacts with the PMK and BJP, alloting them 23 and 20 assembly seats respectively out of the 234 at stake. BJP has also been given the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency where a bypoll is to be held.
Assembly polls will be held in Tamil Nadu in a single phase on April 6; results will be out on May 2.
