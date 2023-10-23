Actress Gautami Tadimalla on Monday resigned from the Tamil Nadu's Bharatiya Janata party (BJP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“...Today I stand at an unimaginable crisis point in my life and find that not only do I not have any support from the Party and leaders, but it has also come to my knowledge that several amongst them have been actively helping and supporting the very person who has betrayed my trust and cheated me of my life savings…," she wrote in her resignation letter.

Here's a full text of Gautami's resignation letter: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is with a very heavy heart and deep disillusionment that I have taken the decision to resign my membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I had joined the Party 25 years ago to contribute my efforts towards Nation building. Even through all the challenges I have faced in my life, I have honoured that commitment. Yet today I stand at an unimaginable crisis point in my life and find that not only do I not have any support from the Party and leaders, but it has also come to my knowledge that several amongst them have been actively helping and supporting the very person who has betrayed my trust and cheated me of my life earnings.

I have been working since I was 17 years old, and my career has spanned 37 years across cinema, television, radio and digital media. I have worked my entire life so that I can be financially secure at this age as well as provide for my daughter's future. I am at the point where my daughter and I should have been settled, safe and secure, and yet I found to my horror that Mr. C Alagappan has swindled me of my money, property and documents.

Mr. Alagappan had approached me around 20 years ago seeing my vulnerability and isolation, as I was not only an orphan who had just lost both my parents, but also a single mother with an infant child. He insinuated himself and his family into my life under the guise of a caring elder person. It was in this situation around 20 years ago that I entrusted him with the sale and documents of several of my lands, and it was just recently that I discovered he had defrauded me of the same; all while pretending to welcome me and my daughter as a part of his family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In order to recover my hard earned money, properties and documents, I have followed the laws, rules and processes of our country just as every Indian citizen must, with full respect and faith that I will receive justice. I have filed a series of complaints with complete trust in my Chief Minister, my police department and my judicial system, but I find that the process has been inexplicably dragging on.

During the 2021 TN Assembly Elections, I had been entrusted with the development of the Rajapalayam constituency for the BJP and assured the seat to contest, as well. I dedicated myself to the people of Rajapalayam and the strengthening of the BJP at the grassroots level. However, this assurance to contest was rescinded at the last minute. Regardless, I maintained my commitment to the Party. However even after 25 years of steadfast loyalty to the Party, it is shattering to realise that there is a complete lack of support and moreover that several senior members of the BJP have been enabling Mr. Alagappan in dodging justice and absconding since the last 40 days even after the FIRS have been filed. However, I still have hope that my Chief Minister, my police department and my judicial system will prevail and give me the justice that I seek.

I write this letter of resignation today in great pain and sorrow, but with very firm resolve. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

I am fighting for justice for myself and my child's future as a lone woman and a single parent.

JAI HIND

Chennai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gautami Tadimalla 23 October, 2023"

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!