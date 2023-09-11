After Sanatana Dharma remark, Udhayanidhi Stalin calls BJP a 'snake', AIADMK 'garbage mound'2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 03:49 PM IST
Tamil Nadu minister and DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin demanded to know the stand of principal opposition AIADMK on the Sanatana Dharma since former Chief Minister and Dravidian ideologue C N Annadurai had staunchly opposed it.
Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin stirred fresh controversy when at the wedding event of DMK MLA Sabha Rajendran, he remarked that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is a ‘poisonous snake’. Stalin, a DMK MLA has been facing flak from the BJP leaders for his comment on Sanatan Dharma.
This image was in reference to Udhyanidhi Stalin's statement where he compared Sanatan Dharma with Malaria, Dengue.
An unperturbed Udhayanidhi blamed Modi and his party leaders for using Sanatan as a ploy to divert attention and reiterated that the BJP twisted his remark as if he incited genocide.
He said, "What is surprising is the Ministers of the Union government like Amit Shah and Chief Minister of States ruled by the BJP are demanding action against me based on fake news."
In all fairness, Udhayanidhi said he should be filing criminal cases against them for spreading slander.
The Tamil Nadu minister maintained that his party respected all religions that taught equality and "we are not enemies of any religion." For the last 9 years, "Modi has been doing nothing," Udhayanidhi claimed and described Modi as "Union Prime Minister Thiru Modi."