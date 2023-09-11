Tamil Nadu minister and DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin demanded to know the stand of principal opposition AIADMK on the Sanatana Dharma since former Chief Minister and Dravidian ideologue C N Annadurai had staunchly opposed it.

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin stirred fresh controversy when at the wedding event of DMK MLA Sabha Rajendran, he remarked that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is a 'poisonous snake'. Stalin, a DMK MLA has been facing flak from the BJP leaders for his comment on Sanatan Dharma.

Udhayanidhi's remarks come even as the political bickering over Sanatan Dharma intensifies with BJP leaders and the saffron party allies amping their attack on the Tamil Nadu minister.

According to a report by India Today, an unfazed Udhaynidhi Stalin also called rival AIADMK a "garbage that shelters snakes" at the wedding event. "If a poisonous snake enters your home, it will not be enough to just throw it away because it may hide in the rubbish near your home. Unless you clear the bushes, the snake will keep returning to your home," the report quoted Udhayanidhi Stalin.

"Now, if we compare this to the current situation, I consider Tamil Nadu as our home, the poisonous snake as the BJP, and the rubbish near our home as the AIADMK. Unless you clear the rubbish, you will not be able to keep the poisonous snake away. To get rid of the BJP, you need to eliminate the AIADMK as well," he added.

Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday demanded to know the stand of principal opposition AIADMK on the Sanatan Dharma since former Chief Minister and Dravidian ideologue C N Annadurai had staunchly opposed it.

Reiterating his allegation that the BJP is only involved in "spreading fake news," the minister demanded to know the stand of the main opposition AIADMK, an ally of the BJP, on the issue.

"Their party's name has Anna's name and no one spoke more against Sanatan than Anna and I would like to know their (AIADMK) opinion; if you meet AIADMK leaders please ask their view," he told reporters here.

The DMK Youth Wing chief, who is the state minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, vowed to face all cases in this connection legally.

Notably, earlier DMK deputy general secretary A Raja had compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a 'snake'. According to an India Tpday report, former union minister A Raja likened PM Modi to a snake. "Everyone is ready to beat the snake called Modi, but no one has the antidote for a snakebite. They all approach with sticks, but they fear being bitten by the snake. No one has a remedy for that."

Stalin has refused to succumb to BJP's incessant attacks and jibes over his comment that Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated, not just opposed. Udhayanidhi Stalin on microblogging platform 'X', replied to the ongoing row on Sanatan Dharma with an image of a mosquito repellent.

This image was in reference to Udhyanidhi Stalin's statement where he compared Sanatan Dharma with Malaria, Dengue.

An unperturbed Udhayanidhi blamed Modi and his party leaders for using Sanatan as a ploy to divert attention and reiterated that the BJP twisted his remark as if he incited genocide.

He said, "What is surprising is the Ministers of the Union government like Amit Shah and Chief Minister of States ruled by the BJP are demanding action against me based on fake news."

In all fairness, Udhayanidhi said he should be filing criminal cases against them for spreading slander.

The Tamil Nadu minister maintained that his party respected all religions that taught equality and "we are not enemies of any religion." For the last 9 years, "Modi has been doing nothing," Udhayanidhi claimed and described Modi as "Union Prime Minister Thiru Modi."