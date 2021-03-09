Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has finalised the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu . MNM will contest on 154 out of 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu polls.

MNM founder Kamal Haasan said the party left the remaining 80 seats for its two alliance partners -- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi – that will contest on 40 seats each.

The seat-sharing arrangement was announced by MNM late yesterday night.

"The parties have committed to the common goal of transforming Tamil Nadu by fulfilling the long-pending aspirations of the people. With the common agenda of restoring the pride and glory of Tamil Nadu, they have decided to embark on a long-lasting journey together," a document released by MNM read.

Confirming an electoral alliance with the MNM, AISMK's Sarath Kumar had earlier said that Kamal Haasan will be its chief ministerial candidate.

"In principle, we have decided to journey together. Kamal Haasan will be the chief minister candidate for the emerging alliance," Kumar had stated.

The MNM had secured about 4% votes in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with its share going as high as 10% in the urban pockets.

MNM's election promises

Last week, Kamal Haasan had launched his electoral campaign and trained guns at the BJP and AIADMK, saying the saffron party thinks that Tamils could be convinced to vote for by "tweaking" Tamil pride while the AIADMK government's promise of jobs to youth has remained far from reality.

"Tamils are not for sale, their votes are also not for sale," the actor-turned-politician said and appealed to people to give a mandate to his party to establish a corruption-free government.

Kamal Haasan's party is raising corruption, jobs, developing villages and people-friendly e-governance as key issues. It has also promised salaries to homemakers and free computers with internet at all homes as a public resource to help people access government schemes easily.

Kamal Haasan had said there will be a 50% reservation for women in the uniform sector. He also said that hostels will be made available in every district for free emergency overnight stay for women in distress.

Establishing banks that will be run by women and for women, too, figured in MNM's agenda, which also promised jobs to 50 lakh youth and monetisation of households.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly polls will be held in a single phase on 6 April and the counting of votes will be done on 2 May.

