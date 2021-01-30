Tamil Nadu assembly elections: BJP to join hands with AIADMK, says Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda announced on Tuesday that his party will continue its alliance with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

The BJP chief, who is on a three-day visit to the southern state, was addressing a rally in Madurai when he made the announcement.

"I would like to share with you and declare here that the BJP has decided that in the coming times, BJP along with AIADMK and other like-minded parties will contest the elections," said Nadda.

This is the second time in January when Nadda has visited Tamil Nadu. He had travelled to the poll-bound state on 14 January.

Tamil Nadu is among the five states where assembly elections will be held this year.

Prior to Nadda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had come down to the state last week for a three-day long visit. "I am delighted to be back in Tamil Nadu today to spend time with my Tamilian brothers and sisters in the Kongu belt. Together, we will defend & preserve the unique culture of the Tamils against the attacks by Modi govt," Gandhi had taken to Twitter to say.

Gandhi had addressed several public rallies in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode, and accused the BJP of favouring a few big industrialists instead of helping the labourers and weavers of the country. He had also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no respect for the people and culture of Tamil Nadu.

"Narendra Modi has no respect for the culture, language, and people of Tamil Nadu. He thinks that Tamil people, their language, and culture should be subservient to his ideas and culture," said Gandhi.

He also said that he has a familial relationship and not a political one with the people of Tamil Nadu.









