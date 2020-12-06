The political advisor of actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth , Tamilaruvi Manian, has said that their political party, which will be launched in January next year, will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

While speaking to reporters in the city, Manian said, "We will contest on all 234 seats in next Assembly elections. Our politics will be spiritual politics unlike the politics of hatred, currently being practised. We will not slam anybody."

Former Congress leader Manian has been appointed by the actor in a supervisory role in the proposed party and for its launch.

Earlier on Thursday, putting an end to all speculations, Tamil superstar Rajnikanth had announced that he would launch his political party in January 2021, months ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Rajnikanth has said an official declaration regarding the same will be made on 31 December this month.

In a brief statement released on micro-blogging site Twitter, Rajinikanth said that his party would fight the Assembly election in 2021 and "emerge victorious".

Rajinikanth's spiritual politics

On superstar Rajinikanth's spiritual politics, Manian said that it has got nothing to do with any particular religion and the actor will embark on a political journey of inclusiveness without any kind of discrimination.

"Spirituality has no religion. A spiritualist is one who sees him in every living being and all of them in him. He has no caste, religion, no discrimination. Spirituality is all about embracing everyone with love. Rajini is going to do that," Manian said.

The superstar, who announced his entry into politics in 2017, at a time when Tamil Nadu faced a vacuum after the demise of AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa and ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi, tweeted: "A political party will be launched in January; Announcement regarding it will be made on December 31."

Tamil Nadu is set to go to Assembly polls in 2021.

