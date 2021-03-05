OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: AIADMK releases 1st list of candidates; CM Palaniswami to contest from Edappadi

Tamil Nadu's ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday released the first list of candidates for six seats in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will contest elections from the Edappadi constituency and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will contest from Bodinayakanur.

The first list includes the names of six candidates, including CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam.

Other candidates include D Jayakumar for Royapuram, CV Shanmugam for Villupuram, SP Shanmuganathan for Srivaigundam, and S Thenmozhi for Nilakottai assembly constituency.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.

The assembly elections in the southern state are important for the national as well as the regional political parties.

