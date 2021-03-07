Tamil Nadu assembly polls: Congress to fight on 25 seats in alliance with DMK

Following up with the release of its first list of six candidates for the polls on Friday, the AIADMK firmed up the electoral agreement with the Saffron party late Friday night.
Out of the 234 assembly seats, the AIADMK is keen to contest from at least 170 seats including 134 it won during the 2016 polls, PTI reported quoting sources.
Tamil Nadu election dates
Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on 6 April and the counting of votes will be done on 2 May. The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on 2 May.
As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.