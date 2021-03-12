The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday released a list of 173 candidates who will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled to be held in a single phase on 6 April.

It has been revealed that party president MK Stalin will try his luck once again from Kolathur constituency in the city while his son Udhayanidhi will make his electoral debut by contesting from the Chepauk-Triplicane segment.

Stalin released the list of all 173 candidates for the elections, retaining most sitting MLAs including seniors Durai Murugan, K N Nehru, K Ponmudi and MRK Panneerselvam-- all former ministers, besides others.

The party chief said that Thanga Tamilselvan will contest against deputy Chief Minister CM O Panneerselvam while T Sampathkumar will stand against CM Palaniswami in Edappadi.

Addressing a press conference at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, Stalin said he will file the nomination, which started Friday in the poll-bound state, on 15 March and embark on the next leg of the campaign.

The DMK, out of power since 2011, is eyeing a comeback by dethroning the ruling AIADMK and has stitched up a rainbow coalition comprising the Congress, the Left, MDMK, VCK and other smaller outfits, apportioning them a total of 61 of the 234 seats at stake.

Since many of the parties including the MDMK will be contesting on DMK's Rising Sun symbol, the lead partner will be effective in the fray in 187 seats, Stalin added.

The party had earlier announced that the Communist Party of India-Marxist will contest six seats as part of the DMK-led alliance.

