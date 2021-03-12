Tamil Nadu assembly polls: DMK releases list of candidates, Stalin to contest from Kolathur

DMK President MK Stalin along with party leader Durai Murugan greets the supporters during a rally, in Trichy on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The DMK, out of power since 2011, is eyeing a comeback by dethroning the ruling AIADMK and has stitched up a rainbow coalition comprising the Congress, the Left, MDMK, VCK and other smaller outfits, apportioning them a total of 61 of the 234 seats at stake