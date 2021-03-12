Tamil Nadu assembly polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections from the Coimbatore South constituency, the party announced on Friday.

The actor-turned-politician had earlier this week announced that MNM will contest on 154 out of 234 assembly seats. Haasan said the party left the remaining 80 seats for its two alliance partners -- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi – that will contest on 40 seats each.

"The parties have committed to the common goal of transforming Tamil Nadu by fulfilling the long-pending aspirations of the people. With the common agenda of restoring the pride and glory of Tamil Nadu, they have decided to embark on a long-lasting journey together," a document released by MNM read.

Confirming an electoral alliance with the MNM, AISMK's Sarath Kumar had earlier said that Kamal Haasan will be its chief ministerial candidate.

"In principle, we have decided to journey together. Kamal Haasan will be the chief minister candidate for the emerging alliance," Kumar had stated.

According to reports, Haasan had earlier announced that he will contest the assembly elections from a Chennai seat.

Candidates' list

MNM on Wednesday announced the first list of 70 party candidates for the upcoming polls, fielding, among others, a former associate of ex-President, the late APJ Abdul Kalam.

At a press conference here, Haasan announced the candidature of 70 persons for his party's maiden assembly polls battle, being fought by it on the plank of corruption and good governance.

V Ponraj, a scientist and former associate of the late Kalam, has been nominated from Anna Nagar in the city while former IAS officer Santhosh Babu is the party's pick for Villivakkam in the metropolis.

Film lyricist Snehan was among the 70 candidates Haasan named for various constituencies across the state including Kancheepuram, Mettur, Erode, Coonoor, Avanashi (SC), Viralimalai, Bodinayakkanur, Nagercoil and Colachel.

The MNM had secured about 4% votes in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with its share going as high as 10% in the urban pockets.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly polls will be held in a single phase on 6 April and the counting of votes will be done on 2 May.

